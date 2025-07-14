Left Menu

Reviving Epic Adventures: Inside the Live-Action 'How To Train Your Dragon'

Dean DeBlois, the writer and director of 'How To Train Your Dragon,' discusses the thrill and challenge of creating its live-action sequel after the original film's massive box office success. The team aimed to remain true to the animation by utilizing real-world settings to enhance its narrative credibility.

Dean DeBlois, the creative mind behind 'How To Train Your Dragon,' opens up about the excitement and responsibility involved in making the live-action sequel. Following the original animation's global success, DeBlois is stepping into unknown territory with a fresh live-action adaptation released after 15 years.

The movie retains the beloved storyline with Viking Hiccup, played by Mason Thames, who forms an unlikely bond with a dragon, Toothless. The transformation from animation to live-action involved scouting spectacular locations in Iceland, the Faroe Islands, and Scotland, enhancing the story's realism.

Reflecting on the daunting task of stepping into such a cherished franchise, Thames admitted to the pressure but embraced the journey of doing justice to Hiccup. With fans' anticipation and past successes in mind, DeBlois is determined to deliver a sequel that meets expectations without tainting the franchise's legacy.

