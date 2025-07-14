Left Menu

West Bengal's Socio-Economic Strides Acknowledged by NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog recognizes West Bengal for its strong socio-economic performance, notably in employment. The state also excels in literacy, life expectancy, and sex ratio, surpassing national averages. The report highlights improvements in access to drinking water, reflecting the state's commitment to sustainable development.

In a significant nod to its socio-economic achievements, West Bengal has been officially recognized by NITI Aayog for its strong performance in key indicators, particularly in employment. The state's unemployment rate is notably lower than the national average, highlighting its robust economic standing.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee emphasized the state's superior literacy rate, life expectancy, and sex ratio, all of which surpass national metrics. The 2022-23 report notes West Bengal's literacy at 76.3%, above the national average, with improved education outcomes and higher school pass rates.

Despite her criticism of the NITI Aayog, Banerjee welcomed the acknowledgment and praised the state's advancements, including better access to drinking water, as steps toward inclusive and sustainable development. She called for continued efforts to maintain this upward trend.

