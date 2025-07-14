Left Menu

Adventure Activities Halted in Himachal Pradesh Due to Monsoon Concerns

The Himachal Pradesh government has suspended adventure activities, including paragliding and river rafting, from July 15 to September 15 due to the monsoon. A recent paragliding accident in Kangra accentuates the risks. Violations will result in penalties, including the cancellation of licenses and confiscation of equipment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 14-07-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 20:03 IST
The Himachal Pradesh government has temporarily suspended all adventure sports across the state in response to the onset of the monsoon season, officials confirmed on Monday. This annual two-month suspension, from July 15 to September 15, affects activities such as paragliding, river rafting, and various water sports.

The tourism department has issued a strict warning, stating that violations could result in severe consequences, including the revocation of operating licenses and the seizure of gear used in the prohibited activities. This decision is reinforced by a notification dispatched to sub-divisional officers instructing increased monitoring of all affected areas.

The suspension follows a tragic paragliding incident in Kangra district where a tourist from Gujarat succumbed to injuries sustained during a crash. The victim launched from the Indru Nag Paragliding Site but fell shortly after takeoff. The incident puts a spotlight on the necessary precautions during the monsoon, emphasizing public safety as a priority.

