Remembering A Legend: The Enduring Legacy of B Saroja Devi

Renowned South Indian actress B Saroja Devi, famed for her versatility in multiple languages, passed away at 87 due to age-related ailments. A film legend, she made history in Indian cinema, most notably in Tamil films with M G Ramachandran. Her significant contribution earned multiple national awards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-07-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 20:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

B Saroja Devi, the legendary South Indian actress known for her significant contributions to cinema, died at 87. Her death was attributed to age-related ailments, confirmed at her residence by film industry sources.

Making her debut at 17 in Kannada cinema, Saroja Devi quickly gained fame, particularly in Tamil films, acting alongside superstar M G Ramachandran in 48 films. Her chemistry with co-stars made her a compelling figure in the film industry.

Her legacy, marked by numerous awards including the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, remains indelible. Bollywood and political giants took to social media to commemorate her life and career, highlighting her impact in Indian culture.

