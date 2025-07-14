Remembering A Legend: The Enduring Legacy of B Saroja Devi

B Saroja Devi, the legendary South Indian actress known for her significant contributions to cinema, died at 87. Her death was attributed to age-related ailments, confirmed at her residence by film industry sources.

Making her debut at 17 in Kannada cinema, Saroja Devi quickly gained fame, particularly in Tamil films, acting alongside superstar M G Ramachandran in 48 films. Her chemistry with co-stars made her a compelling figure in the film industry.

Her legacy, marked by numerous awards including the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, remains indelible. Bollywood and political giants took to social media to commemorate her life and career, highlighting her impact in Indian culture.

