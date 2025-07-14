Cruising the Yamuna: A New Wave of Tourism in Delhi

This coming November, Delhi residents can look forward to a new river cruise service along an eight-kilometer stretch of the Yamuna, from Sonia Vihar to Jagatpur. This initiative is part of a broader governmental effort to revive the river and drive tourism growth, according to officials involved in the project.

The ambitious plan involves key stakeholders such as the Inland Waterways Authority of India, Delhi Development Authority, and Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation, among others. These agencies have signed a memorandum of understanding to ensure successful operation and collaboration in launching the cruise services.

The cruise service, equipped with eco-friendly electric-solar hybrid boats, will feature amenities like bio-toilets and safety jackets. The venture will also foster cultural activities at the Yamuna ghats, projecting them as artistic hubs akin to those in Varanasi, a vision supported by Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta.

(With inputs from agencies.)