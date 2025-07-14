Shubhanshu Shukla's Stellar Success: Axiom-4 Mission Breakthrough

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has accomplished a major achievement with the completion of all microgravity experiments in the Axiom-4 mission, as per an announcement by ISRO this Monday.

The experiments included studies on the Indian strain of Tardigrades, plant sprouting, Microalgae, and more, successfully concluded as planned.

During a farewell ceremony, Shukla expressed gratitude towards Expedition 73 crew and ISRO for their collaborative efforts. He and his fellow astronauts commenced their return journey with a splashdown scheduled off California's coast after an 18-day ISS stay.

(With inputs from agencies.)