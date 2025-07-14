Left Menu

Shubhanshu Shukla's Stellar Success: Axiom-4 Mission Breakthrough

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, part of the Axiom-4 mission, successfully conducted seven microgravity experiments aboard the ISS, marking a pivotal moment for India's space-biotech advancements. The mission, highlighting public-private partnerships, concluded with Shukla's safe return to Earth. Featuring global outreach, the mission showcases India's leadership in innovative space research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 21:42 IST
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla
  • Country:
  • India

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has accomplished a major achievement with the completion of all microgravity experiments in the Axiom-4 mission, as per an announcement by ISRO this Monday.

The experiments included studies on the Indian strain of Tardigrades, plant sprouting, Microalgae, and more, successfully concluded as planned.

During a farewell ceremony, Shukla expressed gratitude towards Expedition 73 crew and ISRO for their collaborative efforts. He and his fellow astronauts commenced their return journey with a splashdown scheduled off California's coast after an 18-day ISS stay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

