Andhra Pradesh Launches Swachhta Awards to Boost Cleanliness Drive

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, announced the inauguration of Swachhta Awards to incentivize cleanliness. The awards aim to foster competition among local bodies, promoting cleanliness goals as part of the Swachh Andhra-Swarnandhra initiative. Measures include banning single-use plastics and encouraging biodegradable alternatives and waste recycling.

In a significant move to bolster cleanliness efforts, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has initiated the introduction of Swachhta Awards in the state, an idea inspired by the national Swachh Bharat Awards.

During a strategic review meeting, the Chief Minister emphasized fostering competitive spirit among local bodies to enhance cleanliness levels under the Swachh Andhra-Swarnandhra initiative. The announcement includes special events on July 21 across several cities recognized for cleanliness.

The initiative also addresses plastic waste management, with 17 urban areas already banning single-use plastics. The Chief Minister pushed for biodegradable alternatives and encouraged industries to adopt waste recycling with incentives, promoting a circular economy for zero waste.

