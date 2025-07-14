Teen Driver Crashes Into Influencer in Mumbai Tunnel

A widely recognized fashion influencer was involved in a car accident after her vehicle was struck by a teenager's car in a tunnel near Malabar Hill, Mumbai, according to police reports on Monday.

The influencer's condition is stable, officials confirmed. The accident took place at 10:10 PM on Sunday at Gate No. 8 of the coastal road tunnel. The influencer, a Bandra resident, was traveling from Marine Drive to Prabhadevi.

The driver, Vyom Manish Poddar, who just turned 18, was identified as the one who crashed into the influencer's car. Authorities revealed that Poddar, a student and licensed driver, lost control of his vehicle, leading to the collision. The influencer filed a complaint, resulting in charges against Poddar for reckless driving under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita's sections 281 and 125(A). Poddar received a notice and must appear in court. An investigation is ongoing.

