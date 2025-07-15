A Giant's Final Marathon: The Remarkable Legacy of Fauja Singh

Veteran marathon runner Fauja Singh, affectionately known as the 'Turbaned Tornado,' passed away at the age of 114 after being struck by an unidentified vehicle in Punjab's Jalandhar district. Despite his advanced age, Singh was a symbol of resilience and inspiration for runners worldwide.

Fauja Singh's death was confirmed by Khushwant Singh, who authored 'The Turbaned Tornado,' a biography detailing Singh's extraordinary athletic journey. Known for his unparalleled endurance, Singh became the first centenarian to complete a marathon, earning numerous international accolades. He ran marathons for charity causes, including raising awareness against drug abuse.

Fauja Singh's contributions extend beyond athletics. He actively participated in movements promoting a healthier Punjab and was celebrated for his dedication to Sikh culture. Tributes from various leaders, including former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, highlighted Singh's remarkable legacy and the lasting impact of his inspiring life.