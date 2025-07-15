Left Menu

A Giant's Final Marathon: The Remarkable Legacy of Fauja Singh

Veteran marathon runner Fauja Singh, known as the 'Turbaned Tornado,' died at 114 after a vehicle accident in Punjab. A symbol of resilience, Singh inspired many through his extraordinary achievements and advocacy for a drug-free Punjab. Tributes poured in, celebrating his remarkable life and enduring legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-07-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 00:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran marathon runner Fauja Singh, affectionately known as the 'Turbaned Tornado,' passed away at the age of 114 after being struck by an unidentified vehicle in Punjab's Jalandhar district. Despite his advanced age, Singh was a symbol of resilience and inspiration for runners worldwide.

Fauja Singh's death was confirmed by Khushwant Singh, who authored 'The Turbaned Tornado,' a biography detailing Singh's extraordinary athletic journey. Known for his unparalleled endurance, Singh became the first centenarian to complete a marathon, earning numerous international accolades. He ran marathons for charity causes, including raising awareness against drug abuse.

Fauja Singh's contributions extend beyond athletics. He actively participated in movements promoting a healthier Punjab and was celebrated for his dedication to Sikh culture. Tributes from various leaders, including former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, highlighted Singh's remarkable legacy and the lasting impact of his inspiring life.

