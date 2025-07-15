Left Menu

Shweta Tripathi and Tillotama Shome to Star in Queer Love Story 'Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan'

Actor Shweta Tripathi and 'Paatal Lok' star Tillotama Shome team up for Tripathi's production debut, 'Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan'. Directed by award-winning Sanjoy Nag, the film delves into a queer love story, highlighting emotional complexity and beauty, set to begin filming by late 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 10:15 IST
Shweta Tripathi and Tillotama Shome to Star in Queer Love Story 'Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan'
Shweta Tripathi, Tillotama Shome (Photo/instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Continuing to make waves in the film industry, Shweta Tripathi transitions into her role as a producer with 'Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan,' joining forces with celebrated actress Tillotama Shome. As reported by Variety, this groundbreaking project centers on a queer love narrative, featuring Tripathi and Shome in leading roles.

Set to helm the project is Sanjoy Nag, a National Award-winning director, who plans to commence filming by the end of 2025. Tripathi expressed her deep connection to the film, emphasizing its importance as her maiden production venture and its representation of authentic queer love stories.

Tripathi praises Shome, acknowledging the actress's talents and expressing excitement over their collaboration. Shome, known for her versatile roles in independent cinema and acclaimed web series, offers her unique prowess to a film that promises to blend nuance and artistic elegance under Nag's direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025