Shweta Tripathi and Tillotama Shome to Star in Queer Love Story 'Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan'

Continuing to make waves in the film industry, Shweta Tripathi transitions into her role as a producer with 'Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan,' joining forces with celebrated actress Tillotama Shome. As reported by Variety, this groundbreaking project centers on a queer love narrative, featuring Tripathi and Shome in leading roles.

Set to helm the project is Sanjoy Nag, a National Award-winning director, who plans to commence filming by the end of 2025. Tripathi expressed her deep connection to the film, emphasizing its importance as her maiden production venture and its representation of authentic queer love stories.

Tripathi praises Shome, acknowledging the actress's talents and expressing excitement over their collaboration. Shome, known for her versatile roles in independent cinema and acclaimed web series, offers her unique prowess to a film that promises to blend nuance and artistic elegance under Nag's direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)