Blockbusters and Reunions: A Snapshot of Today's Entertainment Highlights

A new Superman movie breaks box office records with $217 million globally. Live Aid's 40th anniversary celebrated in London with organizers and artists. Dean DeBlois discusses the success of 'How To Train Your Dragon' sequel, grossing $560 million worldwide, and the pressure of its creation.

Updated: 15-07-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 10:28 IST
A new Superman film has soared to the top of the box office, raking in an estimated $122 million domestically during its opening weekend. The Warner Bros production introduced David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, generating a substantial $95 million from international markets, culminating in an impressive $217 million total worldwide sales, according to studio reports.

On another note, nostalgia swept through London as the city's Shaftesbury Theatre hosted the 40th anniversary celebration of Live Aid. The landmark event, which originally united musicians to aid famine-stricken Ethiopia, saw figures such as Bob Geldof, Brian May, and Midge Ure revisiting its legacy at a special performance of 'Just For One Day.'

Meanwhile, 'How To Train Your Dragon' writer and director Dean DeBlois expressed both relief and pressure regarding the live-action sequel. Following the successful release with box office earnings hitting $560 million globally, DeBlois reflects on his directorial journey that spanned over a decade, tracing back to the acclaimed DreamWorks animation he co-developed.

