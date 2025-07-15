Shifting Paradigms: A Queer Love Story Set to Redefine Indian Cinema

Tillotama Shome, renowned for her roles in 'Paatal Lok' and 'Monsoon Wedding', joins Shweta Tripathi in the upcoming film 'Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan'. This project marks Tripathi's debut as a feature film producer, adding a personal touch to this milestone.

Directed by Sanjoy Nag, known for 'Yours Truly', the film delves into a queer love story with an intention to challenge societal stereotypes and foster meaningful dialogue. Production is slated to kick off at the end of 2025.

Tripathi expressed the film's significance, emphasizing its importance not only as her first production but also for its honest portrayal of queer relationships. She expressed admiration for Shome and excitement for their collaboration on this pivotal narrative.