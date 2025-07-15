Left Menu

Shifting Paradigms: A Queer Love Story Set to Redefine Indian Cinema

Actors Tillotama Shome and Shweta Tripathi star in the film 'Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan', which focuses on a queer love story aiming to challenge stereotypes. Directed by Sanjoy Nag, production begins in late 2025. This film marks Tripathi's debut as a producer, underscoring its personal significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 10:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tillotama Shome, renowned for her roles in 'Paatal Lok' and 'Monsoon Wedding', joins Shweta Tripathi in the upcoming film 'Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan'. This project marks Tripathi's debut as a feature film producer, adding a personal touch to this milestone.

Directed by Sanjoy Nag, known for 'Yours Truly', the film delves into a queer love story with an intention to challenge societal stereotypes and foster meaningful dialogue. Production is slated to kick off at the end of 2025.

Tripathi expressed the film's significance, emphasizing its importance not only as her first production but also for its honest portrayal of queer relationships. She expressed admiration for Shome and excitement for their collaboration on this pivotal narrative.

