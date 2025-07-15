Left Menu

A Cinematic Legend Bids Farewell: B Saroja Devi's Lasting Legacy

Legendary actress B Saroja Devi passed away at 87 due to age-related illness. Known for her roles across Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi cinema, she was a celebrated figure with a career spanning nearly 70 years. Her contributions to Indian cinema left an indelible mark, earning her several prestigious awards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-07-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 12:21 IST
Bengaluru mourns the loss of a cinematic icon as Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paid a floral tribute to B Saroja Devi, who passed away due to age-related illness at 87. Widely revered in Indian cinema, Saroja Devi's contributions over her nearly 70-year career have left an indelible mark.

The 87-year-old actress, known for her prolific work in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films, passed away at her residence in Malleswaram, Bengaluru. Her last rites are scheduled to take place in her native village, Dhashavara, in Channapatna Taluk of Mandya district, with state honors to be accorded.

Saroja Devi's illustrious journey began in the early 1950s and included over 180 films, defining her as a versatile actress celebrated for roles portraying strong female characters. Her legacy includes renowned performances in 'Kittur Rani Chennamma', 'Sasural', and other iconic films. Tributes pour in from across the nation, recognizing her enduring influence on Indian cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

