Left Menu

The Legacy of Fauja Singh: Marathon Marvel's Tragic Farewell

Fauja Singh, a legendary marathon runner and the world's oldest marathon participant, passed away at 114 in a road accident. A symbol of endurance, he represented the Sikh community worldwide. His demise has prompted condolences from key figures, highlighting his inspiration and impact on health awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-07-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 12:37 IST
The Legacy of Fauja Singh: Marathon Marvel's Tragic Farewell
Fauja Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Fauja Singh, a renowned marathon runner, passed away in a road accident at the age of 114. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann praised Singh's contributions, highlighting his role in uplifting the Sikh community through his athletic achievements.

On Tuesday, the police in Jalandhar announced ongoing efforts to trace the driver responsible for the accident. Singh was hit while walking in his village, leading to a wave of grief among admirers and officials alike.

Singh earned fame as the first centenarian marathoner, earning him the nickname "Turbaned Tornado." His legacy includes involvement in global events like the London 2012 Olympics and advocacy activities such as a walkathon against drug abuse in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025