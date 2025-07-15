The Legacy of Fauja Singh: Marathon Marvel's Tragic Farewell
Fauja Singh, a legendary marathon runner and the world's oldest marathon participant, passed away at 114 in a road accident. A symbol of endurance, he represented the Sikh community worldwide. His demise has prompted condolences from key figures, highlighting his inspiration and impact on health awareness.
Fauja Singh, a renowned marathon runner, passed away in a road accident at the age of 114. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann praised Singh's contributions, highlighting his role in uplifting the Sikh community through his athletic achievements.
On Tuesday, the police in Jalandhar announced ongoing efforts to trace the driver responsible for the accident. Singh was hit while walking in his village, leading to a wave of grief among admirers and officials alike.
Singh earned fame as the first centenarian marathoner, earning him the nickname "Turbaned Tornado." His legacy includes involvement in global events like the London 2012 Olympics and advocacy activities such as a walkathon against drug abuse in Punjab.
