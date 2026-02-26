Left Menu

Farmers' Hunger Strike Ends After Assurance on MSP

Farmers in Maharashtra's Nashik district ended their hunger strike, demanding minimum support prices for onions and maize, after receiving assurances of a meeting with the Chief Minister from School Education Minister Dada Bhuse. The protest briefly blocked the Mumbai-Agra national highway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 26-02-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 19:53 IST
Farmers' Hunger Strike Ends After Assurance on MSP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra's Nashik district, a group of farmers on a hunger strike temporarily blocked the Mumbai-Agra national highway, demanding minimum support prices for onions and maize.

The protest, held at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee in Chandwad, drew attention after four days of agitation, emphasizing the farmers' plight.

School Education Minister Dada Bhuse intervened, promising a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, which led to the withdrawal of the protest. Officials stated that Dindori MP Bhaskar Bhagare and Dhule MP Shobha Bacchav were also present during discussions.

TRENDING

1
Emirates SkyCargo Expands India Operations with New Freighter Services

Emirates SkyCargo Expands India Operations with New Freighter Services

 India
2
Innovative Future Tech Training for Students Unveiled

Innovative Future Tech Training for Students Unveiled

 India
3
Vertiv and Netweb Technologies Team Up for Next-Gen AI Data Centers

Vertiv and Netweb Technologies Team Up for Next-Gen AI Data Centers

 India
4
VBSA Bill: Charting the Course for India's Higher Education Reform

VBSA Bill: Charting the Course for India's Higher Education Reform

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026