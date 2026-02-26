Farmers' Hunger Strike Ends After Assurance on MSP
Farmers in Maharashtra's Nashik district ended their hunger strike, demanding minimum support prices for onions and maize, after receiving assurances of a meeting with the Chief Minister from School Education Minister Dada Bhuse. The protest briefly blocked the Mumbai-Agra national highway.
26-02-2026
In Maharashtra's Nashik district, a group of farmers on a hunger strike temporarily blocked the Mumbai-Agra national highway, demanding minimum support prices for onions and maize.
The protest, held at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee in Chandwad, drew attention after four days of agitation, emphasizing the farmers' plight.
School Education Minister Dada Bhuse intervened, promising a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, which led to the withdrawal of the protest. Officials stated that Dindori MP Bhaskar Bhagare and Dhule MP Shobha Bacchav were also present during discussions.
