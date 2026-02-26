World Economic Forum Chief Børge Brende Resigns Amid Epstein Links

Børge Brende, the president and CEO of the World Economic Forum (WEF), has stepped down following pressure over his connections with the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Brende, who once served as Norway's foreign minister, made the decision after much deliberation, stating it was time for the Forum to move forward without distractions.

The announcement comes after recent releases of Epstein files put several prominent Norwegians, including Brende, under scrutiny. Although his statement didn't directly mention the controversy, the WEF acknowledged an internal inquiry has been completed, investigating his interactions with Epstein.

The WEF's independent review, conducted by external legal advisors, concluded there were no further issues beyond known facts. Despite this, Brende opted to step down, expressing gratitude for his tenure. As the Forum seeks new leadership, Alois Zwinggi takes over as interim president and CEO.