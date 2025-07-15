'Superman' Star David Corenswet Shares Painful On-Set Injury Experience

In an unexpected turn on the set of the new 'Superman' movie, leading man David Corenswet recounted a painful on-set injury involving his right testicle. According to a report by People magazine, the incident occurred during an ambitious high-flying stunt that required a harness setup, leaving Corenswet bruised.

Corenswet confirmed the mishap during a recent interview alongside co-star Nicholas Hoult. He expressed, 'My right testicle. It could've been my left.' Reflecting on the experience, he shared that the sequence where Superman punches through glass and leaps into the air was an epic moment captured on film.

The injury unfolded during a scene where Superman breaks free from a prison created by Hoult's portrayal of the villain Lex Luthor. Corenswet also commented humorously on the challenges of the costume, describing it as 'medium-rare sweaty' while acknowledging the discomforts of playing such an iconic superhero.

(With inputs from agencies.)