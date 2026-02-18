India's AI Leadership Surge: Harnessing Optimism Amidst Global Anxiety

India is poised to significantly influence the global artificial intelligence landscape, according to former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Speaking at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, Sunak praised India's vast talent pool and digital infrastructure, elements he believes position the country as a future AI leader.

Highlighting differing global perceptions, Sunak noted India's optimism towards AI, contrasting with Western anxiety. He emphasized the strategic importance of AI in governance, urging leaders to prioritize AI's integration into public services to build trust and enhance citizen experience.

Referring to the AI Safety Summit that he hosted in the UK, Sunak shared that collaboration between tech innovators and political leaders is crucial. He advocated for AI's centrality in governmental agendas and the potential benefits from widespread adoption, showcasing India's progressive stance on AI deployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)