Left Menu

Ashutosh Rana Advocates for Unity Amid Language Debates

Actor Ashutosh Rana addressed Maharashtra's language row, emphasizing communication over conflict at a recent film promotion event. He encouraged fostering dialogue within India's diverse linguistic landscape. His remarks follow recent tensions between Marathi and Hindi speakers in the Mira-Bhayandar area, as Maharashtra grapples with the three-language policy debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 15:39 IST
Ashutosh Rana Advocates for Unity Amid Language Debates
Actor Ashutosh Rana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Ashutosh Rana recently commented on the ongoing language controversy in Maharashtra during the promotion of his forthcoming film, 'Heer Express.' He expressed his view that language should serve as a bridge, not a battleground.

Speaking to the media, Rana emphasized the importance of language as a tool for communication rather than conflict. 'My personal belief is that language is always a subject of communication, never a subject of conflict... India is such a mature and wonderful place, accepting everything and trusting in dialogue. India has never believed in conflict,' he stated.

Rana's comments come at a time of heightened tensions over the three-language policy, leading to clashes between Marathi and Hindi-speaking communities in the Mira-Bhayandar region. The situation has resulted in protests and marches, generating stress and community division. The actor spoke during the trailer launch of 'Heer Express,' a family drama set to release on August 8, featuring stars like Divita Juneja, Pritt Kamani, Gulshan Grover, Sanjay Mishra, and Meghna Malik.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025