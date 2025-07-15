Ashutosh Rana Advocates for Unity Amid Language Debates

Actor Ashutosh Rana recently commented on the ongoing language controversy in Maharashtra during the promotion of his forthcoming film, 'Heer Express.' He expressed his view that language should serve as a bridge, not a battleground.

Speaking to the media, Rana emphasized the importance of language as a tool for communication rather than conflict. 'My personal belief is that language is always a subject of communication, never a subject of conflict... India is such a mature and wonderful place, accepting everything and trusting in dialogue. India has never believed in conflict,' he stated.

Rana's comments come at a time of heightened tensions over the three-language policy, leading to clashes between Marathi and Hindi-speaking communities in the Mira-Bhayandar region. The situation has resulted in protests and marches, generating stress and community division. The actor spoke during the trailer launch of 'Heer Express,' a family drama set to release on August 8, featuring stars like Divita Juneja, Pritt Kamani, Gulshan Grover, Sanjay Mishra, and Meghna Malik.

