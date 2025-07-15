Left Menu

Veteran actor, TV producer Dheeraj Kumar passes away at 79

Veteran actor, director and television producer Dheeraj Kumar passed away at the age of 79 in Mumbai on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 17:14 IST
Veteran actor, TV producer Dheeraj Kumar passes away at 79
Dheeraj Kumar (Photo/Instagram@lavekarbharatiofficial). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor, director and television producer Dheeraj Kumar passed away at the age of 79 in Mumbai on Tuesday. The actor had been reportedly battling pneumonia and was undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

The actor's mortal remains will be taken to his house from the hospital on Wednesday morning for the antim darshan. The final rites will be held at Pawan Hans cremation ground in Mumbai at 11 am.

Dheeraj Kumar's contribution to the entertainment industry spanned decades and different mediums. The actor had a long and respected career in both films and television. He started his journey in the entertainment industry in 1965 and went on to act in over 21 Punjabi films between 1970 and 1984.

In Hindi cinema, he was best known for roles in films including 'Swami', 'Heera Panna', 'Raaton Ka Raja', 'Roti Kapada Aur Makaan', and others. Besides acting, Kumar made a strong mark in television. The actor founded the production house Creative Eye, which became known for its mythological and spiritual TV shows, including 'Om Namah Shivay'.

His work in this space earned him recognition for bringing Indian cultural stories to audiences across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025