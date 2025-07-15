We were sure it will come out at right time, say Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri on 'Dhadak 2'

Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri say they were confident that their latest film ''Dhadak 2'' will find its way to the theatres, even though its release was held up for a while due to censor troubles.

The upcoming movie, a romance-drama that tackles the issue of casteism, was previously slated to release in November 2024. However, the movie reportedly ran into hurdles with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which were resolved only recently after the makers agreed to significant cuts and modifications to the film.

Chaturvedi said he wanted the movie to come out in theatres as it is the first feature film of filmmaker Shazia Iqbal. ''It's a process. It feels like the film should come soon since we have already shot it. But it took 3-4 months extra (to get released). This is my director's first movie, so for her, I would feel the film should be released soon, as she has made it with a lot of love,'' Chaturvedi told PTI in an interview. ''Dhadak 2'', a sequel to 2018's ''Dhadak'', is a story about two star-crossed lovers, played by Chaturvedi and Dimri, hailing from different caste backgrounds. It will now be released in cinema halls on August 1.

''For our producers, it's a special and different movie. The stakeholders who are senior to us were handling it (the censor board issue). We were constantly tracking things. We were sure that it would come out at the right time. We made this movie with a lot of love and honesty, and that there will be no obstacles in releasing it," Chaturvedi added.

Dimri echoed Chaturvedi, saying, ''Every movie has a time to get released, and it comes at the right time." The actor said the whole team treated the story and the issues it tackles with honesty and respect.

''It is a huge responsibility... A lot of the credit goes to our director, who from day one was very sure of what she wanted and how she wanted to tell the story, how the characters should be, she didn't want to over-dramatise anything or oversimplify anything. She just wanted things to be as they are in reality. ''Most of the time, we were not focusing on the subject, but on the themes and how you are supposed to feel. These are real people because there are people who face these realities, so you have to handle it with care, sensitivity and utmost honesty because that's the least they deserve,'' she added.

Chaturvedi said the movie intends to send a message to the audiences but won't come across as preachy.

''It should reach the maximum audience because it's entertaining and also leaves a little note, so that is something which we are constantly looking for. We found that equilibrium... ''There is something real and sensitive about it ('Dhadak 2'). All of these guys have more responsibility, and they are very well aware of that. That's why they have been very quiet about everything, like while we were shooting for the film, even the censor board issues, we never spoke about anything.'' In ''Dhadak 2'', Chaturvedi essays the role of Neelesh, while ''Animal'' star Dimri plays Vidhi.

The film marks the first collaboration between the two actors, but Chaturvedi revealed it could have happened earlier -- had he bagged the male lead in Dimri's 2018 breakout film ''Laila Majnu''.

The ''Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'' actor said he auditioned for the lead role of Qais Bhatt in the Imtiaz Ali-produced film, which ultimately went to actor Avinash Tiwari. "I was 22 years old, I was a little younger. They needed Majnu to be around 25-26 years old. So, I gave the audition. I got shortlisted, I got a special photoshoot done, we had a camera, so I told my brother to do it. I grew my beard a little, I took a bus to Pune and did a photoshoot in Pune. But that didn't happen. ''I still have that folder (of photo shoot) on my Windows PC. It was very intense. Then Avinash did it. I was selected for 'Inside Edge', in which Avinash was going to be there; he was going to play the captain of the Mumbai Mavericks. Eventually, the role was played by Angad. Avinash had to leave the project midway because he got this one ('Laila Majnu'). So, that's how our paths crossed.'' The actor said he has been a fan of Dimri and watched all of his movies.

''She is a national crush. While we were shooting for our film, 'Animal' was released, we got lucky that we had a star on the rise in our film, now she is touching even more heights.

''I'm looking forward to everything she does. I've seen all her films; she has so much in her. Even in this film, she is playing one of her strongest characters," he said.

Post ''Dhadak 2'', Dimri will feature alongside Shahid Kapoor in acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's next film "Arjun Ustara", while Chaturvedi will star with cinema veteran Jaya Bachchan in "Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling".

''It's been a fabulous experience. Vishal sir is someone I have always wanted to work with. I'm so glad I got a chance to work with him. I learnt a lot from him. I learnt new things about myself, like what things I can do well,'' Dimri said. Chaturvedi said he was also excited about sharing the screen space with a ''talented'' senior like Bachchan.

"I enjoyed it a lot. I am a big fan of hers. A lot of things that I thought I would understand if I worked with her, and that's what happened. There are a lot of techniques, I got to learn a lot," he said.

"She is a very happy person. The movie itself is a very happy and musical love story, so there was a chance to have fun with her. We were able to break the ice in a good way," Chaturvedi added.

"Dhadak 2", also starring Saurabh Sachdeva and Zakir Hussain, is produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures.

