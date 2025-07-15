Left Menu

Bharat Utsav: A Celebration of Indian Culture in Moscow

The Bharat Utsav in Moscow attracted over 8.5 lakh visitors with its vibrant celebration of Indian culture. Organized by the Indian Embassy, it featured cultural performances, yoga, meditation, and interactive zones. The festival celebrated the cultural ties between India and Russia, highlighting enduring partnerships.

Updated: 15-07-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:21 IST
The nine-day Bharat Utsav, Festival of India held near the Kremlin and Red Square, captivated Moscow with its celebration of Indian culture, attracting 8.5 lakh visitors.

Organized by the Indian Embassy in Russia and local partners, the event at Manezhnaya Square showcased India's rich heritage through performances by over 150 Indian artists and local Russian talent, with stages featuring yoga, meditation, and spiritual classes.

Interactive zones, photo ops with iconic landmarks, and sand art by Sudam Pradhan added flair. Dignitaries emphasized the cultural bonds between India and Russia, lauding the event's role in strengthening bilateral ties.

