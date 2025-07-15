Bharat Utsav: A Celebration of Indian Culture in Moscow

The nine-day Bharat Utsav, Festival of India held near the Kremlin and Red Square, captivated Moscow with its celebration of Indian culture, attracting 8.5 lakh visitors.

Organized by the Indian Embassy in Russia and local partners, the event at Manezhnaya Square showcased India's rich heritage through performances by over 150 Indian artists and local Russian talent, with stages featuring yoga, meditation, and spiritual classes.

Interactive zones, photo ops with iconic landmarks, and sand art by Sudam Pradhan added flair. Dignitaries emphasized the cultural bonds between India and Russia, lauding the event's role in strengthening bilateral ties.