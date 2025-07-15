Left Menu

Vastra Katha: Weaving Heritage and Sustainability at Delhi's Handloom Showcase

The Delhi government is organizing an event called 'Vastra Katha' at Hotel Ashoka to highlight India's traditional handlooms. Set to occur a day before National Handloom Day, the show will bring together fashion designers and students with the aim to promote sustainability and preserve cultural heritage in the handloom sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:56 IST
In an effort to spotlight the rich tapestry of India's handloom heritage, the Delhi government is organizing 'Vastra Katha' at Hotel Ashoka. Slated for August 6, a day before National Handloom Day, the event aims to bring traditional textiles into the modern fashion arena.

Veteran designers like Rahul Mishra and Sanjay Garg, alongside budding fashion students, will reinterpret these traditional handlooms through a contemporary lens. The event, hosted by the Delhi Khadi and Village Industries Board, will combine the past and future, with curated displays and a fashion show.

Beyond a celebration of culture, the initiative underscores the need for sustainable fashion. Delhi Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa highlighted the environmental benefits of handloom, emphasizing its role as both heritage preservation and climate action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

