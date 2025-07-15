'Severance' Leads the Pack with 27 Emmy Nominations

The hit psychological thriller 'Severance,' streaming on Apple TV+, has taken the Emmy nominations by storm, securing 27 nods to lead this year's selection.

The show is in the running for the coveted Best Drama award, competing against other acclaimed series such as 'Andor,' 'The Pitt,' and 'The White Lotus.'

Meanwhile, in the comedy category, popular series 'The Bear,' 'Hacks,' and 'Abbott Elementary' also made the list of nominees, aiming for the top prize in their genre.

(With inputs from agencies.)