Buddhist Monks Scandal Shakes Thailand: Unveiling Secrets and Financial Exploitation

In Thailand, Wilawan Emsawat allegedly manipulated Buddhist monks for financial gain by enticing them into sexual relationships and blackmail. Her actions resulted in legal charges and significant public attention, highlighting discrepancies in temple donations and raising concerns over monk conduct and financial transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 16-07-2025 09:21 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 09:21 IST
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In a shocking revelation, police in Thailand apprehended Wilawan Emsawat for allegedly seducing Buddhist monks into sexual relationships and then extorting large sums of money to keep the affairs secret.

The scandal, which could potentially breach the celibacy vows of monks, has rocked Buddhist institutions in Thailand. At least nine high-ranking monks have been stripped of their titles, as the Royal Thai Police Central Investigation Bureau revealed.

Authorities found substantial monetary transfers from temple accounts linked to monks who were romantically involved with Wilawan. The case underscores the pressing issue of financial transparency within temples and the broader impact on public trust in Buddhist practices.

