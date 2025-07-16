Ariana Grande and Josh Gad Set to Lead Animated Dr. Seuss Adaptation

Actors Ariana Grande and Josh Gad will headline the voice cast for the much-anticipated animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss' classic book, 'Oh, the Places You'll Go!'. Helmed by directors Jon M. Chu and Jill Culton, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on March 17, 2028, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The screenplay, crafted by Rob Lieber, is rooted in Dr. Seuss' beloved children's tale, while Benj Pasek and Justin Paul contribute their musical prowess with original songs for the production. Esteemed producers J.J. Abrams and Gregg Taylor, representing Bad Robot, are onboard for this Warner Bros. endeavor.

Centered around a young adventurer's life's journey, the story draws from Dr. Seuss' final published work from 1990. This new cinematic venture is part of a collaboration between Warner Animation Group and Dr. Seuss Enterprises to bring Theodor Seuss Geisel's stories to the screen, initiated in 2018.

Courtenay Valenti, president of production and development at Warner Bros. Pictures, emphasized the importance of combining respected literary works with top-tier creative teams. Grande is also confirmed to join Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro in the upcoming Meet the Parents sequel, while Gad will produce and star in Amazon's Spaceballs 2.

In other related projects, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation aims to release the animated feature, 'The Cat in the Hat,' on February 27, 2026, according to reports from The Hollywood Reporter.

(With inputs from agencies.)