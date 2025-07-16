Silencing Native Voices: The Threat to Tribal Radio Stations

Native American radio stations across the United States, crucial to tribal communities, are under threat as Congress deliberates over a $1 billion cut from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Industry leaders warn that such cuts could see these essential sources of news and culture disappear.

The Senate is poised to vote on the Department of Government Efficiency's proposal to withdraw previously approved funding for 2026 and 2027. These cuts could plunge 59 tribal radio stations into silence, severing access to vital information in isolated regions.

Republicans, pushed by President Trump, argue the cuts are necessary to tackle the national debt. However, some GOP members, like Senator Susan Collins, challenge this stance, suggesting that local stations are integral to preserving cultural identity and providing critical updates.

