Prada's Kolhapur Connection: A Fashion Voyage

A team of experts from Prada has visited Kolhapur, a city known for its famed footwear, in response to allegations of cultural appropriation. The visit comes after the luxury fashion brand's men's 2026 collection revealed sandals inspired by Kolhapuri chappals.

Prada clarified to the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce that the sandals, which sparked controversy, remain in the design stage and are not yet part of commercial plans. During their visit, four members of Prada's technical team, including footwear design leads and consultants, toured the Kolhapuri chappal manufacturing cluster, observing production techniques and discussing with artisans.

Lalit Gandhi, president of the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, underscored the handmade nature of Kolhapuri chappals, expressing hope for potential collaboration with Prada. The brand's acknowledgment of the design's inspirations and its interest in local craftsmanship mark a significant cultural intersection, signaling possible future engagements.