Rahul Mishra to Illuminate India Couture Week 2025

Ace designer Rahul Mishra will kick off the 18th India Couture Week 2025, as announced by the Fashion Design Council of India. Known for his intricate craftsmanship, his collection will explore love as a transformation. The event runs from July 23 to 30 at the Taj Palace, Delhi.

Ace designer Rahul Mishra will inaugurate the 18th edition of India Couture Week in 2025, as announced by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) on Wednesday. The fashion gala, a prestigious event in the fashion industry calendar, will take place under the sponsorship of Hyundai India in association with Reliance Brands.

Scheduled to run from July 23 to July 30 at the Taj Palace hotel in Delhi, the event promises to be a significant highlight, with Mishra setting the tone through a collection that reflects his signature design language of emotion, elegance, and craftsmanship. Known for showcasing at renowned platforms like Paris Haute Couture Week, Mishra described the collection as 'especially personal', exploring the theme of love as a transformative journey.

Sunil Sethi, Chairman of FDCI, praised Mishra as a 'true global ambassador of Indian couture', appreciating his thoughtful design approach that pushes boundaries while staying true to traditional craft. The India Couture Week 2025 will unite celebrated names in Indian fashion, focusing on heritage, innovation, and contemporary narratives in couture design.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

