Spiritual Harmony: Guru Purnima Mahotsav Unites Community

A grand celebration of Guru Purnima was organized by Neela Soans, a former corporator of BJP, at the Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Vahan Sthal on Mira Road. The event brought together 108 pandits and featured Guru Mahamandaleshwar Kailash Puri, a spiritual leader recognized across 27 countries.

The program commenced with the inauguration of a new name board amidst Vedic chants. In his address, Mahamandaleshwar Kailash Puri highlighted the importance of harmony and environmental conservation, praising Neela Soans for her devotion to spiritual leaders.

Performances included soulful bhajans by Rajesh Mishra and a Mahabharata dance drama. The ceremony also honored priests from over 40 local temples. Attended by notable personalities, the event concluded with the distribution of Mahaprasad.