Spiritual Harmony: Guru Purnima Mahotsav Unites Community

A grand Guru Purnima Mahotsav was organized by former BJP corporator Neela Soans, featuring 108 pandits and spiritual leader Mahamandaleshwar Kailash Puri. The event included spiritual rituals, speeches, devotional music, dance dramas, and a special felicitation ceremony. It concluded with distribution of Mahaprasad.

Updated: 16-07-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 15:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A grand celebration of Guru Purnima was organized by Neela Soans, a former corporator of BJP, at the Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Vahan Sthal on Mira Road. The event brought together 108 pandits and featured Guru Mahamandaleshwar Kailash Puri, a spiritual leader recognized across 27 countries.

The program commenced with the inauguration of a new name board amidst Vedic chants. In his address, Mahamandaleshwar Kailash Puri highlighted the importance of harmony and environmental conservation, praising Neela Soans for her devotion to spiritual leaders.

Performances included soulful bhajans by Rajesh Mishra and a Mahabharata dance drama. The ceremony also honored priests from over 40 local temples. Attended by notable personalities, the event concluded with the distribution of Mahaprasad.

