Left Menu

Celebrating 20 Years of 'Pride & Prejudice': A Cinematic Classic Returns

Joe Wright's 'Pride & Prejudice,' starring Keira Knightley and Matthew MacFadyen, returns to Indian theatres for its 20th anniversary. Based on Jane Austen's novel, the romantic classic will be re-released on July 25, celebrating its iconic status and successful international re-release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 16:23 IST
Celebrating 20 Years of 'Pride & Prejudice': A Cinematic Classic Returns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

British filmmaker Joe Wright's adaptation of 'Pride & Prejudice' is set to return to Indian theatres to mark its 20th anniversary. The film, renowned for its emotional depth and stunning cinematography, will be showcased starting July 25, as announced by PVR INOX in association with United International Pictures.

Based on Jane Austen's 1813 novel, the movie features Keira Knightley as the leading character Elizabeth Bennet, alongside Matthew MacFadyen as Mr. Darcy. This beloved romantic drama navigates themes of class, family dynamics, and romance, ultimately leading to a compelling love story.

The re-release follows its successful run in the US where it grossed over USD 5 million. According to Niharika Bijli of PVR INOX, the Indian re-release offers domestic audiences the chance to experience a film that has become a cult classic over the years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025