Celebrating 20 Years of 'Pride & Prejudice': A Cinematic Classic Returns

British filmmaker Joe Wright's adaptation of 'Pride & Prejudice' is set to return to Indian theatres to mark its 20th anniversary. The film, renowned for its emotional depth and stunning cinematography, will be showcased starting July 25, as announced by PVR INOX in association with United International Pictures.

Based on Jane Austen's 1813 novel, the movie features Keira Knightley as the leading character Elizabeth Bennet, alongside Matthew MacFadyen as Mr. Darcy. This beloved romantic drama navigates themes of class, family dynamics, and romance, ultimately leading to a compelling love story.

The re-release follows its successful run in the US where it grossed over USD 5 million. According to Niharika Bijli of PVR INOX, the Indian re-release offers domestic audiences the chance to experience a film that has become a cult classic over the years.

(With inputs from agencies.)