Bengaluru's Green Future at Risk: Real Estate vs. Bio-Diversity Park

Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka, has accused the Modi administration and the BJP-JD(S) coalition of endangering Bengaluru's ecology for real estate interests. Surjewala supports the state Congress government's vision to establish a bio-diversity park similar to Cubbon Park.

Surjewala's critique follows a meeting with Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, where they discussed the contentious HMT (Hindustan Machine Tools) land, highlighting that 160 acres were previously sold for development. Surjewala shared his concerns on social media, emphasizing the transformative potential of repurposing the remaining land into a bio-diversity park.

Surjewala contends that the Modi government and union minister Kumaraswamy are opposing the initiative for financial gain. He questioned their priorities, urging a return of the land for public benefit, aiming to expose what he describes as a nexus between the central government and state opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)