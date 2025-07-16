Left Menu

Bengaluru's Green Future at Risk: Real Estate vs. Bio-Diversity Park

AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala criticized the Modi government and BJP-JD(S) for wanting real estate development over a bio-diversity park on Bengaluru's forest land. The Congress government opposes this, advocating instead for a park akin to Cubbon Park to support the city's ecology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-07-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 17:10 IST
Bengaluru's Green Future at Risk: Real Estate vs. Bio-Diversity Park
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka, has accused the Modi administration and the BJP-JD(S) coalition of endangering Bengaluru's ecology for real estate interests. Surjewala supports the state Congress government's vision to establish a bio-diversity park similar to Cubbon Park.

Surjewala's critique follows a meeting with Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, where they discussed the contentious HMT (Hindustan Machine Tools) land, highlighting that 160 acres were previously sold for development. Surjewala shared his concerns on social media, emphasizing the transformative potential of repurposing the remaining land into a bio-diversity park.

Surjewala contends that the Modi government and union minister Kumaraswamy are opposing the initiative for financial gain. He questioned their priorities, urging a return of the land for public benefit, aiming to expose what he describes as a nexus between the central government and state opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025