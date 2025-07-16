Left Menu

Teacher's Poetic Controversy: The Song Sparking Outrage in Bareilly

Rajneesh Gangwar, a teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, faces controversy after a video circulated showing him singing a song to students urging them to prioritize education over participating in the Kanwar yatra. While he apologized, he claims the video was misinterpreted and spread to fuel controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 16-07-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 17:34 IST
teacher
  • Country:
  • India

In Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, a teacher named Rajneesh Gangwar stirred controversy after a video surfaced showing him performing a contentious song to students. The song's lyrics discouraged participation in the Kanwar yatra while advocating for educational pursuits.

Gangwar, associated with MGM Inter College, issued a public apology, clarifying that he supports both religious and governmental institutions. He expressed regret for any unintended offense, asserting that his intentions were educational.

Authorities, including District Inspector of Schools Ajit Kumar Singh, emphasized that the controversy seemed orchestrated. The situation remains under investigation, with Gangwar defending his stance against accusations, citing his educational mission and literary credentials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

