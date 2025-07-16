KNOT Revolutionizes Fashion Shopping with 60-Minute Delivery

In a bold move to transform how India shops for fashion, KNOT, an innovative quick commerce platform, has secured new funding to enhance its operations. Pioneering a 60-minute delivery model in Mumbai, KNOT is appealing to Gen Z and millennial consumers with its signature Try 'n Buy experience.

The company was founded in 2025 by IIT Bombay graduates Archit Nanda and Rachit Bansal after pivoting from their previous startup. Spotting a gap in the digital fashion market, they aimed to offer an accessible, seamless shopping experience. Since its inception, KNOT has partnered with over 70 leading brands, making it a go-to destination for fast, curated fashion.

With a $3M Pre-Series A round led by Kae Capital, KNOT plans to accelerate product development, expand beyond Mumbai, and deepen brand partnerships. The fashion marketplace's unique features include AI Try-On technology and community-driven content, positioning it as a forward-thinking player in online fashion. As speed becomes crucial to fashion commerce, KNOT is leading the charge, ensuring style reaches doorsteps quickly and efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)