Delhi Dazzles: India Couture Week Unveils Design Masterpieces

Delhi gears up for the 18th India Couture Week from July 23 to 30, 2025, showcasing leading designers like Rahul Mishra and JJ Valaya at Taj Palace. The event, in collaboration with FDCI and Reliance Brands, highlights India's finest fashion craftsmanship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:17 IST
Designers JJ Valaya (Pic source: ANI) and Rahul Mishra (Pic source: Rahul's Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The upcoming week promises a spectacular showcase for Delhi, as the 18th edition of India Couture Week unfolds from July 23 to July 30, 2025. This prestigious event, hosted at the Taj Palace, will parade the creativity of top designers such as Rahul Mishra, JJ Valaya, and Manish Malhotra, amongst others.

With Hyundai India Couture Week 2025 being presented in association with Reliance Brands, the occasion kicks off with a stunning presentation by renowned designer Rahul Mishra. Mishra expressed his pride in presenting his work on Indian soil and highlighted the personal nature of his collection, which delves into the evolution of love, articulated through his exquisite ensembles.

The closing show will be managed by the legendary couturier JJ Valaya, whose contribution to the world of Indian fashion is remarkable. FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi extolled Valaya's deep-rooted legacy and timeless designs, asserting that his presence provides a befitting conclusion to a week celebrating India's sartorial excellence.

