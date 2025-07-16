Left Menu

Tragic End for Iconic Marathoner: The Turbaned Tornado's Last Run

Fauja Singh, the world's oldest marathoner, tragically passed away after being hit by an SUV while crossing a road in Punjab. Amritpal Singh Dhillon was arrested for the incident, which was resolved by police in 30 hours. Singh's illustrious running career earned him global acclaim and multiple records.

Fauja Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Fauja Singh, a globally renowned centenarian marathoner, has tragically died after being struck by an SUV in Punjab. The 114-year-old, affectionately known as the 'Turbaned Tornado,' was crossing a highway when the incident occurred, leading to his untimely death.

The accused driver, 26-year-old Amritpal Singh Dhillon, was apprehended within 30 hours of the incident. He was arrested from his home in Kartarpur and his vehicle seized. Dhillon, currently on a work permit in Canada, returned to Punjab three weeks ago.

Fauja Singh's legacy in marathoning was unmatched. Starting at age 89, he set numerous records in international events. Despite his passing, his inspirational journey continues to motivate the youth and athletes worldwide to pursue fitness and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

