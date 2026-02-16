Tragic Encounter: Wild Elephant Claims Centenarian Priest's Life in Wildlife Sanctuary
A centenarian priest was tragically killed by a wild elephant at Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary. Baba Suresh Das, known for his temple visits, fell victim to the deadly encounter. The incident highlights recurrent human-wildlife conflicts in the area, sparking calls for heightened alertness and preventive measures.
In a tragic incident at Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, a centenarian priest named Baba Suresh Das lost his life due to a wild elephant attack, authorities reported on Monday.
Das, from Hazaripurwa village, was known for his frequent visits to a temple near a forest guard outpost in the tiger reserve, a practice he maintained for 50–60 years. The fatal attack occurred at around 8.05 pm during one of his overnight stays.
This marks the second fatal elephant encounter within 30 hours at the sanctuary. Local residents, troubled by frequent wildlife attacks, are urging for preventative action while forest officials have intensified patrolling in response.
