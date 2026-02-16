Left Menu

Tragic Encounter: Wild Elephant Claims Centenarian Priest's Life in Wildlife Sanctuary

A centenarian priest was tragically killed by a wild elephant at Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary. Baba Suresh Das, known for his temple visits, fell victim to the deadly encounter. The incident highlights recurrent human-wildlife conflicts in the area, sparking calls for heightened alertness and preventive measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 16-02-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 17:17 IST
Tragic Encounter: Wild Elephant Claims Centenarian Priest's Life in Wildlife Sanctuary
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident at Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, a centenarian priest named Baba Suresh Das lost his life due to a wild elephant attack, authorities reported on Monday.

Das, from Hazaripurwa village, was known for his frequent visits to a temple near a forest guard outpost in the tiger reserve, a practice he maintained for 50–60 years. The fatal attack occurred at around 8.05 pm during one of his overnight stays.

This marks the second fatal elephant encounter within 30 hours at the sanctuary. Local residents, troubled by frequent wildlife attacks, are urging for preventative action while forest officials have intensified patrolling in response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

 India
2
Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Municipal Bills

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Munici...

 India
4
Italy's Female Athletes Shine at Gender-Balanced Winter Olympics

Italy's Female Athletes Shine at Gender-Balanced Winter Olympics

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026