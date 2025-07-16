Left Menu

Addinath Kothare: Charting New Creative Ventures Beyond 'Paani'

After the acclaimed success of 'Paani', which triumphed at the Filmfare Marathi Awards, director Addinath Kothare is gearing up for his new project 'Jai Malhaar'. Known for highlighting social issues, Kothare continues to expand his cinematic journey with diverse films, including 'Zapatlela 3' and a Hindi feature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:33 IST
Addinath Kothare: Charting New Creative Ventures Beyond 'Paani'
Addinath M Kothare (Photo/Instagram@adinathkothare). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Addinath M Kothare, the visionary director behind 'Paani', is poised to embark on a fresh cinematic journey with his latest project, tentatively named 'Jai Malhaar'. Amid wrapping up production, Kothare reflects on his previous success at the Filmfare Marathi Awards, where 'Paani' clinched 10 trophies, including Best Film and Best Director.

'Paani' was lauded for its thoughtful depiction of social issues and featured standout performances from an ensemble cast including Rucha Vaidya and Subodh Bhave, underlining Kothare's unique narrative vision. Positioned as more than just an award contender, 'Paani' resonated with audiences by highlighting societal challenges, a mission Kothare cherishes.

Kothare revealed his deep personal connection to 'Paani', emphasizing its focus on communities facing overlooked struggles. As he puts the finishing touches on the script for 'Jai Malhaar', hints suggest it could differ from the social themes of its predecessor. Marathi audiences can also anticipate his return with 'Zapatlela 3' and watch for a new Hindi feature, as Kothare continually broadens his horizons in cinema.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025