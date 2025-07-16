Left Menu

Salman Khan Takes on 'Battle of Galwan': A Physically Demanding Challenge

Salman Khan stars in 'Battle of Galwan,' a film based on the 2020 conflict between India and China. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, this project demands immense physical exertion. The movie is set to shoot in high-altitude Ladakh with a release slated for January or June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:51 IST
Salman Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Salman Khan, the beloved Bollywood superstar, is all set to challenge himself with his latest venture, 'Battle of Galwan.'

The film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, is based on the 2020 confrontation in Galwan Valley between India and China.

Slated for a January or June release, Khan is excited but acknowledges the immense physical demands involved in shooting.

