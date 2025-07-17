Royal Footsteps in Angola: Prince Harry's Mission to Clear Land Mines

Prince Harry recently took a poignant walk through an active land mine field in Angola, echoing the iconic moment his late mother, Princess Diana, created decades earlier. The Duke of Sussex is collaborating with the Halo Trust, an organisation synonymous with Diana's humanitarian efforts in Angola.

In Cuito Cuanavale, Harry donned a flak jacket, underscoring the enduring dangers of land mines in the region, remnants of a brutal 27-year civil war. The Halo Trust's mission aims to eliminate these threats, having already cleared over 120,000 land mines since commencing operations in Angola in 1994.

This visit marks the second time Prince Harry has retraced his mother's steps in Angola, reinforcing the vital need for continued awareness and support for the mine-clearance cause, which has saved countless lives since Princess Diana's powerful advocacy in the 1990s.

