Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrell Join Forces in Amazon's Action-Comedy 'Tough Guys'

A dynamic pairing of Hollywood heavyweights Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrell will headline an upcoming action-comedy film, 'Tough Guys,' produced by Amazon MGM Studios. As reported by Deadline, the movie features a script by respected writer Daniel Gold, celebrated for his work on 'Workin' Moms.'

Gosling and Jessie Henderson are engaged in talks to produce under their banner, Open Invite Entertainment, with Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum set to produce for Gloria Sanchez Productions. The narrative follows two henchmen who, tired of their disposable status, opt for freedom from their oppressive criminal overlords.

No directorial name is yet attached to the project. Gosling, hot off his role in 'Barbie,' is slated for appearances in other major projects such as 'Project Hail Mary' and 'Star Wars: Starfighter,' while Ferrell is busy with projects like 'Judgment Day' and 'Street Justice.' His work on the series 'Golf' further cements his active role in diverse productions.

