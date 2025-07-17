Left Menu

Soothravakyam: A Global Hit with Unforgettable Twists

Cinema Bandi’s Soothravakyam is a heartwarming Malayalam drama-thriller captivating audiences with its compelling narrative and unexpected twists. Premiering on July 11, 2025, the film features Shine Tom Chacko as Christo Xavier, a police officer and math tutor, and is lauded for its emotional depth and exploration of community dynamics.

Updated: 17-07-2025 12:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Kochi, July 16, 2025 – Soothravakyam has captured the hearts of movie lovers in its second week in theaters, drawing praise for its compelling narrative and dramatic twists. Premiered globally on July 11, 2025, across 14 countries, it is set to debut in Australia on July 17, 2025, expanding its international reach.

Directed by Eugien Jos Chirammel and distributed by Zineeverse Motion Pictures Pvt. Ltd., the film stars Shine Tom Chacko as Christo Xavier, a unique character who is both a police officer and a mathematics tutor. Critics have praised Chacko's portrayal, described as versatile and relatable, enhancing the film's exploration of human relationships.

The ensemble cast, including Vincy Aloshious and Deepak Parambol, has also been commended for their performances. The film's depiction of police officers as community allies, vibrant cinematography, and soulful soundtrack have resonated globally, reinforcing Soothravakyam's poignant narrative of hope and unity.

