Sunil Bharti Mittal Honoured with Ninth Honorary Doctorate by University of Bath

Sunil Bharti Mittal, the influential founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration by the esteemed University of Bath.

This accolade represents Mittal's ninth honorary degree and his third from a British institution, reflecting his notable impact in enterprise and humanitarian work.

The University of Bath, recognized among the UK's top universities, celebrated Mittal for his leadership and dedication to societal development, particularly impacting millions through education and rural advancement initiatives.

