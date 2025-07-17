Sunil Bharti Mittal Honoured with Ninth Honorary Doctorate by University of Bath
Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, received an Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration from the University of Bath, UK. This recognition marks his ninth honorary doctorate overall and his third from a UK institution, showcasing his significant contributions to business and society.
Sunil Bharti Mittal, the influential founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration by the esteemed University of Bath.
This accolade represents Mittal's ninth honorary degree and his third from a British institution, reflecting his notable impact in enterprise and humanitarian work.
The University of Bath, recognized among the UK's top universities, celebrated Mittal for his leadership and dedication to societal development, particularly impacting millions through education and rural advancement initiatives.
