Breakthrough in Water Heating: Crompton's RapidJet TDS 2000 Unveiled
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited introduces the RapidJet TDS 2000, a state-of-the-art water heater tailored for hard water conditions, especially during monsoons. Featuring Anti-Scale Technology, it ensures long-lasting efficiency and reliability. The product addresses India's frequent hard water issues and sets new standards in durability and performance.
- Country:
- India
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited has launched the RapidJet TDS 2000, a revolutionary water heater crafted for optimal performance in hard water conditions, particularly prevalent during the monsoon season. With India's increased reliance on borewell water, characterized by high TDS levels, the RapidJet TDS 2000 aims to confront this common challenge.
The water heater boasts Anti-Scale Technology, designed to resist scale buildup, ensuring consistent hot water flow and extending the appliance's life. This innovation marks a significant first in Crompton's product line, providing modern households with reliable energy efficiency and comfort despite high mineral contents often found in groundwater.
Equipped with a food-grade stainless steel tank and a rust-proof outer body, the RapidJet model guarantees durability and safety, adhering to ISI certification standards. Available nationwide, this advancement underscores Crompton's commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology to meet consumer demands and tackling seasonal water quality challenges head-on.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
51 dead, several missing as monsoon havoc continue in Himachal
Flood preparedness: Haryana CM Saini issues special instructions for Monsoon season
Lot of damage, says Jairam Thakur following Monsoon havoc in Himachal
Parliament's Monsoon session to be held from July 21 to Aug 21: Rijiju
Parliament's Monsoon session from July 21 to Aug 21