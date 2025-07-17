Breakthrough in Water Heating: Crompton's RapidJet TDS 2000 Unveiled

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited has launched the RapidJet TDS 2000, a revolutionary water heater crafted for optimal performance in hard water conditions, particularly prevalent during the monsoon season. With India's increased reliance on borewell water, characterized by high TDS levels, the RapidJet TDS 2000 aims to confront this common challenge.

The water heater boasts Anti-Scale Technology, designed to resist scale buildup, ensuring consistent hot water flow and extending the appliance's life. This innovation marks a significant first in Crompton's product line, providing modern households with reliable energy efficiency and comfort despite high mineral contents often found in groundwater.

Equipped with a food-grade stainless steel tank and a rust-proof outer body, the RapidJet model guarantees durability and safety, adhering to ISI certification standards. Available nationwide, this advancement underscores Crompton's commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology to meet consumer demands and tackling seasonal water quality challenges head-on.

(With inputs from agencies.)