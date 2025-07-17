Heist at Heritage: 150-Year-Old Artifact Stolen from Sarkhej Roza

Police have arrested four individuals allegedly involved in the theft of a historic 150-year-old metal finial from a tomb at the Sarkhej Roza heritage site. The accused intended to sell the finial, or 'kalash', as scrap, but only broken pieces were recovered, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Ajit Rajian.

Authorities apprehended the suspects in Mehsana district, though four accomplices remain at large. The stolen artifact originates from the Sarkhej Roza complex, a protected site since 1921 due to its cultural significance. The site includes the shrine of Shaikh Ahmed Khattu Ganj Bakhsh, a mentor to Sultan Ahmed Shah, the founder of Ahmedabad.

The heist occurred on July 1, when unidentified thieves reportedly scaled the mausoleum's dome and took the 6 kg finial. The arrested individuals, all habitual offenders, face charges related to previous thefts and other crimes in the region. Police continue to search for the remaining suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)