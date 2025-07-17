Left Menu

Debunking Myths: The Ancestral Home Controversy of Satyajit Ray

Bangladesh denies claims that a dilapidated house in Mymensingh is linked to filmmaker Satyajit Ray. India has sought to preserve the structure, symbolizing cultural ties, but Bangladesh confirms no familial connection. The site will instead be redeveloped due to its current unusable state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 17-07-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:55 IST
Debunking Myths: The Ancestral Home Controversy of Satyajit Ray
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh, on Thursday, clarified that a reportedly risky and dilapidated house in Mymensingh district has no association with the renowned filmmaker and author, Satyajit Ray. This follows claims from India that the property is an integral part of Bangla cultural history.

In a plea on Tuesday, India urged Bangladesh to preserve what was believed to be Ray's ancestral property, offering assistance for its conversion into a cultural museum celebrating shared heritage. However, a comprehensive inquiry by Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry found no connection to Ray's lineage.

The contested building, previously owned by local Zamindar Shashikant Acharya Chowdhury, is confirmed government property with no Ray family ties, officials said. The structure has been neglected since 2014 and will be replaced with a new facility in 2024.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025