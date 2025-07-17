Debunking Myths: The Ancestral Home Controversy of Satyajit Ray
Bangladesh denies claims that a dilapidated house in Mymensingh is linked to filmmaker Satyajit Ray. India has sought to preserve the structure, symbolizing cultural ties, but Bangladesh confirms no familial connection. The site will instead be redeveloped due to its current unusable state.
Bangladesh, on Thursday, clarified that a reportedly risky and dilapidated house in Mymensingh district has no association with the renowned filmmaker and author, Satyajit Ray. This follows claims from India that the property is an integral part of Bangla cultural history.
In a plea on Tuesday, India urged Bangladesh to preserve what was believed to be Ray's ancestral property, offering assistance for its conversion into a cultural museum celebrating shared heritage. However, a comprehensive inquiry by Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry found no connection to Ray's lineage.
The contested building, previously owned by local Zamindar Shashikant Acharya Chowdhury, is confirmed government property with no Ray family ties, officials said. The structure has been neglected since 2014 and will be replaced with a new facility in 2024.
