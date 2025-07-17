Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Request Privacy for Newborn

Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who recently celebrated the arrival of their daughter, have appealed to media outlets and photographers to honor their request for privacy. In a heartfelt Instagram post, the couple expressed their gratitude for the love and support they have received while underscoring their wish for this intimate family moment to remain private.

On Wednesday morning, the couple took to Instagram to announce the birth of their daughter, exclaiming, 'Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl.' The post, adorned with pink heart-shaped balloons and a star, quickly gained positive reactions from their industry peers.

Following the announcement, numerous Bollywood celebrities, including Parineeti Chopra, Ananya Panday, Neha Dhupia, Karan Johar, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, extended their heartfelt congratulations to the new parents. The couple, who tied the knot in a grand Rajasthan ceremony in February 2023, had previously kept Kiara's pregnancy under wraps until her Met Gala appearance in 2025, showcasing her baby bump in a Gaurav Gupta couture gown.