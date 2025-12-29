In recent global developments, President Vladimir Putin of Russia has stated that military force will achieve Russia's goals in Ukraine if Kyiv continues to resist peace agreements. The statement follows significant Russian attacks, with Ukraine seeking a peaceful resolution.

A tragic incident in Suriname has resulted in nine fatalities, including five children, after an individual attacked them with a sharp object. Meanwhile, Italy has apprehended nine suspects in connection with financing Hamas through Italian charities, showcasing international efforts to curb terrorism financing.

In cultural news, the world mourns the loss of Brigitte Bardot, an iconic French actress known for her groundbreaking role in "And God Created Woman," who recently passed away at the age of 91.

(With inputs from agencies.)