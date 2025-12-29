Left Menu

World in Focus: Global News Highlights

Current global news covers a range of critical developments, including Russian President Putin's stance on Ukraine, a deadly attack in Suriname, and Italian prosecutors arresting suspects for alleged financial links to Hamas. Brigitte Bardot's passing marks the end of an era in French cinema.

Updated: 29-12-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 05:23 IST
World in Focus: Global News Highlights

In recent global developments, President Vladimir Putin of Russia has stated that military force will achieve Russia's goals in Ukraine if Kyiv continues to resist peace agreements. The statement follows significant Russian attacks, with Ukraine seeking a peaceful resolution.

A tragic incident in Suriname has resulted in nine fatalities, including five children, after an individual attacked them with a sharp object. Meanwhile, Italy has apprehended nine suspects in connection with financing Hamas through Italian charities, showcasing international efforts to curb terrorism financing.

In cultural news, the world mourns the loss of Brigitte Bardot, an iconic French actress known for her groundbreaking role in "And God Created Woman," who recently passed away at the age of 91.

