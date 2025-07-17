Teacher's Viral Poem Sparks Controversy and Threats

A teacher from Bahedi district is in the spotlight after receiving threats over a viral poem that references the Kanwar Yatra. Dr. Rajneesh Kumar Gangwar approached the police, alleging threats to his life from anti-social elements.

A case has been registered at Bahedi police station based on a complaint from Dr. Gangwar, a teacher at MGM Inter College. The complaint states that since his poem, 'Tum Kanwad Lene Mat Jana, Gyaan Ka Deepak Jalaana,' gained traction in Bareilly, he's been labeled 'Sanatan ka Gaddar' and faced online calls for violence against him. Some have even offered a reward for his assault.

Dr. Gangwar urges the authorities to act against his harassers and ensure his safety. Meanwhile, Circle Officer Arun Kumar Singh confirms that the police are investigating the complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)