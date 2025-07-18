Left Menu

1VERSE: K-Pop's Revolutionary Band with a Message

1VERSE, a K-pop boy band with members from North Korea, Japan, and the USA, debuted globally with an album featuring a powerful song about defection. Members Hyuk and Seok shared experiences of escape from North Korea. Their unique international makeup provides an authentic touch to the K-pop industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 08:35 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 08:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The global debut of a new K-pop sensation, 1VERSE, caught the world's attention with two North Korean defectors as part of its lineup. Debuting on Friday, this boy band boasts members from North Korea, Japan, and the United States, presenting their first EP, 'The 1st Verse,' featuring poignant tracks including 'Shattered'.

Hyuk, one of the North Korean members, shared his heart-wrenching tale of escape. Originally from Kyongsong, he embarked on a journey to freedom, experiencing hardships along the way. His debut in South Korea not only marks a personal triumph but also sheds light on the harsh realities faced by many in repressive regimes.

With the backing of Michelle Cho, CEO of Singing Beetle, 1VERSE aims to break the mold of traditional K-pop. As the band gains traction, their diverse backgrounds highlight a story of resilience. Despite political tensions, they strive to convey messages of unity and hope through their music.

