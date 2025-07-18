1VERSE: K-Pop's Revolutionary Band with a Message

The global debut of a new K-pop sensation, 1VERSE, caught the world's attention with two North Korean defectors as part of its lineup. Debuting on Friday, this boy band boasts members from North Korea, Japan, and the United States, presenting their first EP, 'The 1st Verse,' featuring poignant tracks including 'Shattered'.

Hyuk, one of the North Korean members, shared his heart-wrenching tale of escape. Originally from Kyongsong, he embarked on a journey to freedom, experiencing hardships along the way. His debut in South Korea not only marks a personal triumph but also sheds light on the harsh realities faced by many in repressive regimes.

With the backing of Michelle Cho, CEO of Singing Beetle, 1VERSE aims to break the mold of traditional K-pop. As the band gains traction, their diverse backgrounds highlight a story of resilience. Despite political tensions, they strive to convey messages of unity and hope through their music.